Turkey in lead for global renewable energy production

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey has ranked 12th in the world and 5th in Europe in terms of renewable energy-based installed power, Yeni Shafak has reported.

Turkey left 24 European countries behind in the list with its renewable energy installed capacity that was put into use in 2020 alone, the report added.

Turkey is benefitting from the investments made in domestic and renewable energy resources to minimize its dependence on foreign energy. Thanks to these investments the country reduces foreign dependency on energy while increasing the share of domestic and renewable energy sources in electricity generation day by day.

As a result of the revolutionary national energy and mining policy launched in 2017, some 74.2 percent of overall 24,718 megawatts (MW) installed power comes from renewable energy-based power plants.

To date, Turkey's renewable energy installed power constitutes 53 percent (52,930 MW) of its total installed power, which is planned to exceed 100,000 MW by the end of 2021.

The contribution of domestic and renewable energy to electricity generation is evident in the figures. It was reported that the amount of electricity produced from renewable energy alone in 2020 exceeded the total electricity generation in 2002.

Turkey has increased the amount of renewable energy approximately 3.7 times in the past two decades. Approximately 52 percent of the 275.7-billion-kWh electricity produced in the first ten months of 2021 came from domestic and renewable energy sources.

By increasing the share of domestic and renewable energy, Turkey not only secures the energy supply security but also reduces the current account deficit with its economic contribution.