Turkey to extract daily 100 mcm of gas from Black Sea

Turkey will extract 100 million cubic meters of gas from the Sakarya gas field discovered in the Black Sea on a daily basis, Yeni Shafak has reported.

In the first phase, 10 million cubic meters of natural gas will be obtained from 10 wells daily. This will bring the total production to 100 million cubic meters per day, the report added.

Moreover, the first 10 out of 40 production wells to be drilled in the Sakarya gas field will provide households with natural gas.

In this context, with the completion of the 169-km pipeline to be laid on the Black Sea floor in the first half of 2022, the work will be accelerated to provide households with natural gas by 2023.

Furthermore, it is planned to reach the highest production capacity in the Black Sea gas reserves by 2027. About one-third of Turkey's annual domestic needs will be met with the help of these gas reserves, the report highlighted.

Following its uninterrupted hydrocarbon exploration activities with high-tech ships, Turkey discovered 540 billion cubic meters of gas in the Black Sea in the summer of 2020. While drilling activities continue for new discoveries, the country works on projects to bring more revenues with the discovered reserves to the economy.

Earlier, Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said that the daily gas production at the Turkali-1 well amounted to 650,000 cubic meters.

He added that in 2023 the first natural gas will reach the gas processing facility to be established in Filyos.

On October 17, Turkey discovered an additional 85 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea, and on October 21, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that the vessel was slated to start operations at the Turkali-1 well in November.

Turkey now imports liquefied gas from Algeria, Qatar and the U.S., except Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

Since Turkey's energy security is dependent on foreign energy resources, Turkey has been continuously exploring new hydrocarbon reserves offshore and onshore.