Turkish company exhibits its new compact vehicle

Turkey’s Kademe Company has exhibited its AGA 2100 compact road cleaning vehicle manufactured with a domestic engine at the Clean Eurasia Expo, Yeni Shafak has reported

During the fair organized at the Eurasia Show and Art Center, the AGA 2100 compact vehicle manufactured by Turkish engineers with a domestic engine was met with great interest, the report added.

The participants from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Arab and African countries, as well as from the Balkan geography had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the products in detail at the fair.

It was noted that the demand for the vehicles produced by Kademe is on a constant increase both in the public and private sectors in Turkey.

Along with the products, the company provides significant price advantages in terms of spare parts that make it very attractive for the customers. The prices for products produced by Kademe are significantly cheaper compared to those imported.

Kademe is a company that manufactures industrial and transportation vehicles. It offers container washing machines, vacuum, compact road sweeping, municipal and environmental management vehicles, garbage trucks, sweepers, compression garbage boxes among others.

As a leading company in the manufacture of on-board equipment, the company constantly works with a customer-oriented approach, the report added.