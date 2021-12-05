Erdogan discusses humanitarian aid with Red Crescent, Red Cross

By Trend





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed humanitarian aid activities with the President of Turkish Red Crescent Kerem Kinik and Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain in Istanbul, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Humanitarian aid activities for refugees, especially Syrians in Turkey and surrounding countries, and work carried out to make Istanbul the logistics base of the humanitarian aid world were discussed, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said the IFRC and the international community should provide more effective support to Turkey's voluntary repatriation efforts for Syrians.

Meanwhile, Kinik and Chapagain thanked Erdogan for his humanitarian efforts and for keeping the suffering of refugees on the agenda on every platform.