Turkish company to integrate domestic optical system to UAVs

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Baykar Company will integrate the domestic electro-optical sensor system CATS into the Anka-S unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Under the initiation of the Defence Industries Presidency (SSB), the Common Aperture Targeting System (CATS) camera will be integrated into the Anka platforms produced by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

In this context, an 11-hour flight test was conducted in Batman under the coordination of the Air Force Command and two ammunition shots were carried out using CATS, the report added.

As a result of the tests, Air Force and SSB representatives reported that the CATS electro-optical sensor system can effectively perform its operational duties.

Upon the Air Force Command's request, the CATS electro-optical sensor system acceptance tests will be carried out in the Anka-S configurations as well.

It should be noted that the project is being implemented as part of the cooperation between the Baykar and ASELSAN defence industry companies.

At the SAHA EXPO defence industry fair held in November, the two companies signed an agreement on the development of new versions of CATS.

Previously, Baykar integrated its domestic CATS systems into the Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, following a monthly study on their effectiveness. Moreover, along with Bayraktar TB2, CATS was exported to five countries.

Baykar launched work on developing its electro-optical systems following the restrictions imposed by Canada on purchasing these technologies.