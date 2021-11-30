Turkish company boosts helicopter engine production

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s TUSAS Engine Industry (TEI) General Manager Mahmut Faruk Aksit has said that the company boosted helicopter engine production, Yeni Shafak has reported.

"We have reached the capacity to produce an engine once a week,” Aksit stressed.

Noting the importance of the achievement in the aviation industry, he added that previously the company was able to produce one engine every two weeks.

“People should not confuse it with the automotive industry; things like producing thousands a day do not exist in the aviation industry. These are things that are small in number and volume but high in value. Each of them is a technology product worth millions,” Aksit emphasized.

TEI made its 50th helicopter engine ready for delivery within the "Domestic Black Hawk" production project, the preliminary studies of which were carried out in the early 2010s and signed in 2014.

Aksit along with the TEI board members and employees attended the completion ceremony of the Sikorsky helicopter engine T700, also known as the Utilities Helicopter.

Addressing the ceremony, Aksit stressed that it is the 50th T700-TEI-701D engine that the company has delivered since 2018. The Sikorsky helicopter, which is also known as the "Domestic Black Hawk" in Turkey has 2,000 hp.

The production of the engines is licensed by General Electric. TEI will also be responsible for the maintenance and repair of these engines for 25 years after the delivery, he added.

“Within the scope of the project, we have an obligation to produce a total of 236 engines, and we fulfill this in accordance with the time schedule. The 50th one was an engine that was supposed to be delivered in November according to the agreement, and we are proud to deliver it without any delays, even during the pandemic period, as in the contract,” Aksit underlined.

He noted that each engine is put through a series of tests after the mass production and only the approved products are delivered to the customers.