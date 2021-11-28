Turkey, Turkmenistan sign deals, strengthen ties in Erdogan's visit

By Trend

Turkey and Turkmenistan signed eight deals on Saturday during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Central Asian country to attend the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit, with leaders reiterating their aim to further strengthen relations, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov met at the Oguzhan Palace in the capital Ashgabat for a bilateral meeting, which was followed by the signing ceremony.

The agreements were concerned with cooperation between Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministries, central banks, public broadcasters and official news agencies, health and medicine, education and horse breeding.

Following the ceremony, Erdogan told a joint press conference that the two countries are determined to increase their trade volume to $5 billion.

The Turkish president stated that measures to increase cooperation in land and air freight as well as energy were also discussed in the meeting.

Berdymukhamedov presented Erdogan with the Turkmenistan State Cooperation Decoration, and the two countries also signed a nine-point joint statement.

ECO, which was founded by Turkey, Iran and Pakistan in 1985 as a follow-up of the Regional Cooperation for Development, was later joined by Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in 1992.

The organization holds summits, ministerial meetings and regular sessions to cooperate on trade and investment.