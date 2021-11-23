Turkey’s daily gas production hits 650,000 cbm

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez has said that the daily gas production at the Turkali-1 well has amounted to 650,000 cubic meters, Yeni Shafak has reported.

"On July 28, 2021, the Turkali-2 well Reservoir-2 & Reservoir-3 test was successfully completed. On November 20, 2021, the Turkali-2 well Reservoir-1 test continues with a daily flow of 650,000 cubic meters. Our 2023 target for Black Sea gas is clear and unequivocal. We are advancing step by step,” Donmez wrote on his Twitter account.

It was noted that in 2023 the first natural gas will reach the gas processing facility to be established in Filyos.

The daily gas flow of 650,000 cubic meters in the Turkali-2 well was calculated as 237.3 million cubic meters per year.

Turkey finalized drilling operations at the Turkali-1 well in the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea in late 2020, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation tweeted.

Operations of Turkey's first drillship Fatih extended to depths over 3,920 meters in the Turkali-1 well, the Turkish Petroleum noted.

Reaching its target destination on November 2, 2020, the Fatih drillship began drilling the well on November 5.

On October 17, Turkey discovered an additional 85 bcm of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea, and on October 21, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that the vessel was slated to start operations at the Turkali-1 well in November.