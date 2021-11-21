Iran’s 14 pct growth exports to EU this year

By Trend





According to statistics issued by Economic Surveys Deputy of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, during the first 9 months of the year 2021, compared with last year the same period, Iran’s exports to EU shows 14% growth, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Economic Surveys Deputy of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture has in its report announced that during the first nine months of the year 2021 Iran exported goods worth 632 million euros to the European Union, and during the same period imported goods worth two billion and 72 million euros from the same countries in Europe.

According to those statistics, during the first nine months of the current Christian year compared with the same period in the year 2020, Iran’s export to Europe showed 14% increase, but our country’s imports from the EU was 1% less.

Meanwhile, in September, Iran exported goods worth 68.4 million euros to the EU and imported goods worth 308.7 million euros.

According to the report, Iran’s trade with the EU during the first nine months of the year 2021 was 3.4 billion US dollars, and during the same period Turkey’s trade volume with Europe (both exports and imports) was 113 billion dollars, which is 33 times greater than Iran’s trade.

Only 19% of Iran’s total exports during that period was to the EU, but 49% of Turkey’s exports were forwarded to European destinations.