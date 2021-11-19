Turkey’s tourism train to resume trips from mid-December

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu has said that the Touristic Eastern Express train will resume its trips on December 15, 2021, Yeni Shafak has reported.

The train has suspended its activities since the middle of March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Karaismailoglu said.

He underlined that the first express train on the Ankara-Kars line will run from Ankara on December 15 and from Kars on December 17. Moreover, the trains will depart from Ankara on Wednesdays and Fridays, from Kars Fridays and Sundays, he added.

Karaismailoglu said that two trains will be run per week and the number of trips and wagons of the train is being determined in line with the passenger demand. The train will run from Ankara at 1555 and from Kars at 2220. The train only consists of sleeping and dining cars, the minister stressed.

He noted that 37,000 passengers had traveled on the train since their first trip. Karaismailoglu drew attention to the fact that the Ankara-Kars express had been described as one of the four most beautiful train routes in the world by travel writers.

The minister stressed that the 1,300-km Ankara-Kars route provides passengers with the opportunity to see historical and cultural values while enjoying different flavors during the 32-hour travel.

He added that the tourist express offers opportunities not only for Kars but also for the discovery of Sivas, Erzurum and Erzincan.

On the Ankara-Kars line the train makes a three-hour break, which enables the travelers to visit the cities such as Ilic, Erzurum, Erzincan, Divri?i and Sivas, Karaismailoglu emphasized.

Furthermore, the passengers also can explore the natural and cultural venues such as Karanlik Kanyon, Uc Kumbetler, Cifte Minareli Medrese, Ani Arkeolojik Alani, Divrigi Ulu Camisi, Gok Medrese among others, he added.

Travel lovers have the opportunity to witness not only the historical richness but also taste the gastronomic richness of Turkey, Karaismailoglu said.

Established on May 29, 2019, the Touristic Eastern Express is implemented in cooperation with Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry together with the Transportation Ministry and the TCDD railway company to contribute to the development of tourism in the country.