Turkish defence company exports products to over 60 countries

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Turkish firearm manufacturing company TISAS has exported defence products to over 60 countries, the company’s board director Murat Alemdaroglu has told Yeni Shafak.

“We export the majority of the products that we manufacture to the U.S. In addition, we export to more than 60 countries,” Alemdaroglu stressed.

The company is represented with its polymer and steel-bodied pistols, as well as 5.56 and 7.62 infantry rifles at the ongoing SAHA EXPO Defence and Aviation Fair in Istanbul, where many domestic defence industry companies are also taking part.

Alemdaroglu underlined that despite the challenges of the pandemic, the defence industry grew quite faster compared to other sectors. He added that the numbers and demands in exports were high during the pandemic period.

“With the pandemic, contractions occurred in some sectors, but the defence industry gained great momentum during this period. Especially in the last two years, the sector has seen a great rise,” he stressed.

He noted that the defence industry has gained great impetus and a good defence fair was held a few months ago in Turkey.

Alemdaroglu added that the company is trying to come together with the representatives of foreign countries at the fair and familiarize them with its products.

“In addition to our polymer and steel-bodied pistols, we have infantry rifle models at our stand. We also manufacture infantry rifles. We have two different infantry rifles as 5.56 and 7.62 groups. Their production still continues,” he stressed.

Alemdaroglu noted that the products that the company exports are mostly envisaged for law enforcement officers and for individual uses.

"We have directed the majority of our production to export. Our target in 2021 is to produce approximately 150,000 weapons and export them. I hope we will achieve this goal in December,” he concluded.

Established in 1993 in Trabzon, TiSAS is a Turkish firearm manufacturing company, mainly focused on manufacturing pistols. Its firearms are used worldwide by civilians, police and military.