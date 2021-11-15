Erdogan:Turkey firmly moves towards its 2023 goals

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey is moving towards its 2023 goals with determination, Yeni Shafak has reported.

Erdogan made the remarks at Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s 83rd death anniversary commemoration conducted in Anitkabir.

“We are moving towards our 2023 goals with determination, with the historical successes we have achieved in every field, especially in education, health, security, and industry. We will never allow the integrity of our country, the survival of our state, the unity, peace, and ancient values of our noble nation to be attacked,” Erdogan wrote in the Anitkabir Special Notebook.

President Erdogan presided over the ceremonial cortege in Anitkabir, which included government officials and members of parliament. At Ataturk's mausoleum, Erdogan placed a wreath and a minute's silence was observed at 0905, the hour when Ataturk died 83 years ago.

Following the ceremony in Anitkabir, Erdogan spoke at the program organized by the Ataturk Higher Institution of Culture, Language, and History at the Historical CSO Concert Hall.

Addressing the event, Erdogan said that Ataturk actively fought and struggled wherever the nation's struggle for independence and the nation's future required it. Along with this, he kept a careful eye on Europe and the rest of the world in order to stay ahead of, rather than behind, events, he added.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey has constructed a Turkish house in New York, exactly across from the United Nations headquarters to deliver a message to the country’s rivals.

He highlighted that Mustafa Kemal's orders also serve as a road map for modern-day Turkey. Turkey is in Syria today, Libya today, the Caucasus today, and it is still engaged in a groundbreaking diplomatic war in Europe, he emphasized.

Erdogan stressed that the Turkish government appreciates Ataturk’s political, diplomatic, economic, and military legacy, which encompasses the region and the world.