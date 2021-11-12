Albayrak Group launches HR career, talent management process

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Albayrak Group has launched a career and talent management process with the experienced and competent workforce, functional software programs and qualified business partners, Yeni Shafak has reported.

At a meeting held on November 10, human resources managers and teams of the Albayrak Group companies working abroad and in the country shared the details of the Career and Talent Management process.

The process aims to discover talented employees, acquire external talents, develop them through a learning and development journey, and retain them with career opportunities, the report added.

The Albayrak Group, which aims to maintain its success and stability in many sectors with its human-focused investments, seeks to achieve development and ensure transformation in HR applications.

Albayrak Group HR Coordinator Huseyin Yavuzturk said that globalization, developments in information technologies and the pandemic have caused changes in organizational structures and management, affecting the employee profile and working styles significantly.

He added that these new norms have obliged the companies to take adequate measures in the field of human resources management.

“As a company, we attach importance to institutionalism, the health of employees and inspiring ideas. We strive to act with the awareness that motivation is an important factor for high performance and that healthy and happy employees are the basis of motivation,” Yavuzturk stressed.

He noted that regarding the holistic HR approach, the professional and career development of each employee is very valuable for the company.

“We support the development and progress of our colleagues from the moment they join the Albayrak Group, both with our Career and Talent Management process and with the opportunities we offer in academic terms” Yavuzturk underlined.

Group’s Career and Talent Management Manager Fatih Aydin informed the participants about the importance of career and talent management, its contributions to institutions, the activities planned to be implemented in this context and its details.

Aydin emphasized that there is high competition among the institutions, which facilitate access to information in today's fast-changing world.

He stated that such institutions can gain this ability both by discovering internal talents and by making them attractive to potential talents from outside.

He also mentioned the importance of developing competencies such as adapting quickly, being open to learning and new experiences, managing uncertainty and foresight, emotional resilience, and leadership skills.

“Now, not only the education level but also the skills obtained through functional and experiential certificate programs have gained importance. In recent years, research has shown that companies are experiencing a shortage of talent, and therefore, talent acquisition and discovery has become much more important for companies,” Aydin stressed.

Providing information about the Career and Talent Management, Aydin added that the process focuses on the fields such as clarification of roles and responsibilities, design of competency model and analysis of competencies, creation of a backup system and talent pool, determination of vertical and horizontal career paths among others.