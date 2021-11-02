Turkey to hold defence industry fair on Nov 10-13

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey will hold a defence industry fair at the Istanbul Expo Center between 10-13 November, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

As the first hybrid fair SAHA EXPO 2021 will exhibit the latest products of domestic and international companies and bring defence industry giants together, the report added.

Those joining the exhibition will be able to benefit from the cooperation opportunities while introducing their new products.

The fair will turn into a 3D virtual fair on 15 November and remain open for visitors until February 15, 2022.

The exhibition will provide a real fair experience to its visitors in a virtual environment and will be available 24/7 to serve the guests.

Over 600 companies from 30 countries, will join take part in the fair supported by Turkey’s national defence, interior, industry and technology, commerce ministries and the Defence Industry Presidency (SSB).

The BAYKAR, ASELSAN, TUSAS (TAI & TEI), ROKETSAN, HAVELSAN, BMC, STM, KALE GROUP, FNSS, TAIS, PRATT & WHITNEY, DOWAKSA, UKRSPECEXPORT, IVCHENKO-PROGRESS and MOTOR SICH companies will also join the fair.

The defence industry products such as unmanned armed and unarmed aerial vehicles, helicopters, aircraft, armored vehicles, weapons, rockets and ammunition manufacturing, submarines and warships production, tanks and equipment, production of communication devices and equipment will be exhibited at the fair.

Moreover, from cyber security to software and hardware development, as well as numerous items produced with the latest technologies in the sector will be introduced for the first time.

The SAHA EXPO 2021, where more than 25,000 visitors are expected this year, will play an important role in bringing together hundreds of SMEs producing parts, components, subsystems, and systems with world-renowned platform manufacturers.

Over 10,000 meetings are expected to be held at the fair among domestic and foreign platform manufacturers and delegations.

Along with world-renowned companies, there will be special areas for Start-Up companies, where they can make their presentations.

Participants will present and launch some of the latest technological defence industry products for the first time at the SAHA EXPO 2021 Hybrid Fair.