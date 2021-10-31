Erdogan, Biden complete negotiations in Rome (UPDATE)

By Trend

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his American counterpart Joe Biden, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The talks began at 13:15 (GMT + 4), were closed to the press and lasted about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu.

The last time the leaders of Turkey and the United States met face-to-face on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels in June.

Erdogan said earlier that the key topic of the upcoming talks with the head of the White House, Joe Biden, will be the issue of Turkey's participation in the program for the development of fifth-generation F-35 aircraft.