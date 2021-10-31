TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkish, US presidents to meet on Sunday in Rome

31 October 2021 [13:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United States President Joe Biden will hold a meeting in Rome Sunday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, a U.S. official said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The NATO allies had been expected to hold a bilateral meeting at the United Nations summit on climate in Glasgow next week, but a senior U.S. administration official briefed reporters Saturday that it would take place "tomorrow."

Erdo?an last met Biden during a NATO summit in Brussels in June.

