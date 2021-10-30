Iran ready to expand all-out ties with Algeria

By Trend

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi has emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to develop cooperation with Algeria in all economic, political and cultural fields, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Iranian minister received different ambassadors of other countries on Thursday, including Algerian Ambassador to Iran Abdel Moneim Ahriz.

Qassemi expressed pleasure at long-term historical relations between Algeria and Iran, underlining that expansion of cooperation with the African country in all economic, political and cultural arenas is in line with the Islamic Republic’s policy.

Referring to President Ebrahim Raisi’s emphasis on expansion of ties with Algeria, the minister expressed hope that the level of interactions will increase in the future, noting that despite the bilateral political understanding, the current exchanges and collaborations are not sufficient.

The Iranian cabinet member further thanked the Algerian envoy for his effort to hold commissions and boost political, economic and cultural cooperation, expressing hope that the precious experiences would help upgrade mutual interactions in all fields.

Expressing readiness to hold the fourth meeting of joint economic commission, Qassemi said that development of trade ties between the two countries will be beneficial for both sides, adding that the two countries can take common stance on different regional developments.