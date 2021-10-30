India-UAE flights: Travel restrictions may ease soon, says top minister

By Trend

Travel restrictions to and from India may ease in the coming days, given the significant drop in the number of positive cases, a top Indian minister said on Wednesday.

India's Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, who is visiting the UAE for a couple of days to attend the sixth ministerial consultation of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, said this while interacting with the media at the Indian pavilion at Expo 2020.

The Abu Dhabi Dialogue is a regional, voluntary and non-binding consultative process between Asian countries of labour origin and destination. It serves as a platform to facilitate regional cooperation on contractual labour mobility, sharing of best experiences and learning from one another's experience.

"I am hoping that in the coming days, travel restrictions will be eased as there is a significant drop in the new cases in India. We had some talks and consultations on it on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, but the formal announcement will come from the other countries involved."

"But I am hopeful and optimistic that in the coming days travel restrictions will be eased considerably so that migrants can travel," he said, adding that the dialogue is more relevant today as the pandemic affects migrants the most.

When asked about rehabilitation projects for welfare and re-integration of blue-collar workers who return to India from abroad, Muraleedharan said: "Any worker who returns to India after losing job abroad can list his or her skill capacity in the prescribed performa with the ministry. There is an employee-employer platform we have created where the employers can utilize that data and absorb people based on their abilities listed in the system."