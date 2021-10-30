Saudi-Lebanon diplomatic crisis worsens as envoy expelled, imports banned

By Trend

Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave within 48 hours on Friday and banned all Lebanese imports in response to critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen, Trend reports citing Reuters

The diplomatic rupture throws Lebanon's cabinet into further crisis as it tries to rally Arab support for its ailing economy.

Saudi Arabia also recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Riyadh's decision comes days after an interview with Information Minister George Kordahi was aired by an online show affiliated with Qatar's al Jazeera network.