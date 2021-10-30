Germany boosts car imports from Turkey

By Trend

Exports of cars from Turkey to Germany increased by 29.6 percent from January through August 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, to $2.75 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In August 2021, car exports from Turkey to Germany increased by 23 percent compared to the same month of 2020, to $311.2 million, the ministry said.

Turkey in total increased the export of cars by 29.3 percent in the first 8 months of this year compared to the first 8 months of last year - up to $18.7 billion.

Turkey exported cars worth $2.42 billion in August of this year, which is 56.8 percent more compared to August of last year.

In the last 12 months (from August 2020 to August 2021), Turkey’s car exports reached $29.8 billion.