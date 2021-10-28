Turkey receives positive signals from Armenia – Turkish defense minister

By Trend

Turkey's expectations are linked to the restoration of stability in the region. In this regard, Turkey's proposals are receiving some positive signals from Armenia, the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.

Akar noted that during his recent visit to Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focused on stability in the region.

"In the current situation, it is important for everyone to sit down at the table to discuss ensuring stability and people's living in conditions of trust and prosperity," he said.

The minister added that Turkey offers extremely constructive and logical ways to resolve this issue.

Also, Akar noted that from the first day of the announcement of the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh, representatives of the Turkish Armed Forces began work on mine clearance there.

"As the clearance of mines proceeds, the liberated areas become safer, more favorable for living and sowing," he noted.