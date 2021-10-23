Iranian delegation leaves for Tashkent to observe elections

By Trend

A parliamentary delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran left Tehran for Tashkent on Friday with the mission to monitor the Uzbekistan presidential election, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The Iranian delegation traveled to Tashkent at the invitation of the head of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan as the international observer of the presidential election.

During this visit, the Iranian parliamentary delegation will convey an invitation from the Speaker of Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to Nurdinjon Ismailov the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber to pay an official visit to Iran.

Upcoming presidential elections are scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan on 24 October 2021. This will be sixth presidential election held in the independent republic. The previous presidential election was held in 2016, following the death of incumbent President Islam Karimov on 2 September of that year.