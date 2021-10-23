U.N. plane aborts landing as air strike hits Ethiopia's Tigray

By Trend

An Ethiopian government air strike on the capital of the northern Tigray region on Friday forced a U.N. aid flight to abort a landing there, the United Nations said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In neighboring Amhara region, peoplewere fleeing intensified fighting.

Humanitarian sources and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the area, said a university in the regional capital Mekelle was hit by the air strike.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu said a former military base occupied by TPLF fighters was targeted, and he denied the university was hit.