Russian Health Ministry greenlights joint COVID-19 and flu vaccination

The Russian Health Ministry has amended the instructions for the use of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, giving green light to administering it simultaneously with a flu shot, the ministry’s press service told reporters on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Russia’s Health Ministry has authorized simultaneous vaccination against COVID and influenza, as corresponding changes have been made to the instructions for the medical use of the Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) vaccine," the statement said.

Studies have proven that when COVID-19 and flu vaccines are inoculated at the same time, their effectiveness is not reduced, the Russian Health Ministry told.

"The combination of Sputnik V with the influenza vaccine has been studied in preclinical trials, showing no decrease in immunogenicity of both vaccines when they are administered simultaneously. When COVID and flu vaccines are administered simultaneously, the shots are injected to different parts of the body, for example, the left and right shoulders," the press service said in a statement.

