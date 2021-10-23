Georgia, Turkey to set up joint air force plant

By Trend

Georgian Deputy Defense Minister Zurab Azarashvili and Executive Director of JSC Tbilaviamsheni Mikheil Oghlishvili hosted the Turkish delegation, including top managers of the TUSASH aircraft plant, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Georgian Defense Ministry, the parties discussed cooperation prospects and plans that envisage the establishment of the Georgia-Turkey joint air force plant to develop the military aviation industry.

The guests inspected the aircraft manufacturing plant on the territory of Tbilaviamsheni within the framework of their visit.