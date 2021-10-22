Chamber of Commerce head talks Iran's trade, tourism ties with Oman

By Trend

Iran and Oman are planning to expand cooperation in the field of tourism, the head of Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce Mohsen Zarrabi told Trend in an interview.

Tourism has become a priority for Oman in the past several years, so this could be an opportunity for Iran to capitalize on, he said.

The number of Omani tourists visiting Iran has increased to 85,000 in 2019 - mostly due to medical and religious tourism, generating about $250 million revenue for Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranians have invested in establishing of several health care clinics in Oman, and Iran seeks to attract more health tourists from Oman by offering good quality services. The visa requirement issue has been resolved between the two countries to boost tourism. Iranians can obtain one year multi visa upon arrival at Omani's airports while Iran has lifted visa requirement for Omanis.

Zarrabi said following cooperation in tourism, Oman has recently approved to lift visa requirements, to allow for increase of Iranian tourists visiting the country.

Iran's trade with Oman is also on the rise, as Zarrabi said.

Iran's exports to Oman reached $177 million over the first four months of current Iranian year (started March 21,2021) with 48.7 percent growth compared to same period last year (started March 20,2020), he noted.

Furthermore, the bilateral trade of these two countries is forecast to reach $1.1 billion by the end of current year, said the official.

Zarrabi noted that the bilateral steps taken by the two countries in 2020 when most borders were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic showed the value of ties.

Talking the dynamics of bilateral trade, Zarrabi noted that the trade volume between the two countries was $221 million in 2013 and showed an upward trend increasing to $1.1 billion in 2018.

Iran's exports to Oman increased from $146 million in 2013 to $728 million in 2017.