Iranian president to visit Ardabil Province on border with Azerbaijan

By Trend



Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a visit to Iran's Ardabil Province on the border with Azerbaijan on October 22, 2021, Governor of Iran’s Ardabil Province Hamid Ameli said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The governor emphasized that Iranian president will be accompanied by eight ministers and deputy ministers.

“Within the visit, a number of issues on roads, railways, agriculture, water and other economic plans being implemented in Ardabil Province will be raised, and discussions will be held on the acceleration and completion of these plans by the government,” Ameli added.