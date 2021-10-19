Turkey’s employment rate boosts in construction sector

By Azernews

Turkey increased its employment rate in the construction sphere in January-August 2021, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The newspaper added that the accelerated investment and production to meet the deferred demand had increased in employment.

The industry has been struggling to find skilled workers for about six months. The construction companies, which develop new projects, stress that more staff will be needed in the coming months.

The rise in employment was also reflected in figures. While the number of paid employees in Turkey increased by 9.4 percent in the period of August 2020-2021, the growth in construction was three points higher than this.

The number of paid employees in the industry, construction, and trade-service sectors, which was over 12.5 million in August 2020, increased by 9.4 percent or to 13.7 million people in the same month of 2021. In August alone, there was a 9.4-percent growth in the employment rates in the industry sector, 12.5 percent in construction, and 8.8 percent in trade services.

BOSS4 real estate chairman Abdulkadir Akkush said that the dynamism in the construction sector started with the acceleration of vaccination.

He stressed that contractors had started to implement the orders obtained in 2020 when the pandemic was announced.

Akkush added that their four projects are still in progress and that there are about 400 people working at the construction sites, including 80 people in the technical team.

“Many contractors also implement their projects. When the construction starts, this also reflects on employment,” he underlined.

The head of the Demir Inshaat company, Hamit Demir, said that the construction sector, which was going through a difficult period, started to revive with the easing of the pandemic, and this situation energized the construction sites.

“We are working to turn the projects we have into licenses quickly. This is reflected in employment. The start of construction means employment for 2,000-3,000 people. There is a quest from support staff to assistant general manager. With the increase in the license, the number of employees reaches 2 million,” he added.