Turkey's first multi-grenade launcher ready for use

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Defence Industry Chief Ismail Demir has said that Turkey has developed its first multi-grenade launcher, Yeni Shafak newspaper said.

He stressed that Turkey is determined to end foreign dependency on all weapon systems.

"Our first multi-grenade launcher, the TG40-BA, that can fire more than one type of ammunition, has an adjustable skid optical sight and effective firing," Demir wrote on his Twitter account.

The multiple grenade launcher TG40-BA, which was developed by the Turkish defence industry, has been successfully tested, the report added.

With the 40 mm Drum Grenade Launcher, 40×46 millimeter low velocity and 40×51 mm medium velocity ammunition can be used for the weapon.

The grenade launcher can shoot effectively up to 800 meters in the conflict zone with its adjustable skid optical sight.

The domestic product has been delivered to the security forces.