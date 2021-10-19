Turkey’s daily export hits $1.5 billion

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Trade Minister Mehmet Mush has said that the country’s daily export amounted to $1.5 billion on October 15, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

“Turkey was exporting $1.5 billion a year in 1974. In 1990, it was exporting $1.5 billion in a month. Yesterday [October 15], we exported 1.5 billion dollars in one day. We will work harder, we will produce more, we will become stronger,” Mush stressed.

In September 2021, with its $20.7 billion monthly export the Turkish economy set a new record in its history, the report added.

"The success in exports will continue, Turkey will grow," the minister added.

According to the records of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), Turkey achieved the highest daily export with $1.6 billion in the summer of 2021.

On July 16, exports amounted to $1.6 billion, and on July 14, to $1.5 billion. During September 2021, Turkey exported goods worth over $692 million per day and $29 million per hour, the report added.

The new target of the Turkish exporters, which made $676 million annual export 50 years ago, is to bring the annual export to $300 billion.

The Commerce Ministry and the Turkish Exporters Assembly are working on new strategies to increase the annual export to $300 billion by 2026.

The success in exports also stems from the high performance of the provinces. In September, 66 provinces increased their exports and 16 provinces recorded the highest monthly export in their history.

The provinces with the highest monthly exports are as follows: Istanbul, Kocaeli, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kayseri, Adana, Samsun, Kahramanmarash, Tekirdag, Eskishehir, Zonguldak, Karabuk, Balikesir, Ushak, Aksaray and Edirne.

Mush stressed that over 431,000 more shops were opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of shops closed in 2020 decreased by 13.4 percent compared to 2019 and amounted to 99,500, while the number of businesses opened increased by 53 percent.