Iranian Golestan Province governor talks railway trade with Turkmenistan

By Trend

Iran's trade with Turkmenistan via railways is in good condition, Governor of Golestan Province Hadi Haghshenas told Trend.



Iran's exports and cargo transit to Turkmenistan via railway crossing was more than 300,000 tons during the first half of the current Iranian year (started March 21,2021), he noted.



Aside from Turkmenistan, Iran's goods also went to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other neighboring countries via the railway, said the official.



He went on to say that Iran has transformed it's railway in the current Iranian year to accelerate cargo loading and preventing possible stump on cargo transit. Back in July 2021, Haghshenas told Trend that 'in the last three or four months, Iran's export volume through railway to Turkmenistan, was equivalent to the last four years'.



"This significant increase in trade with Turkmenistan was due to the change in rail width," he had said.



Although railway crossing between Iran and Turkmenistan is very active the road has been closed for passengers and transporting trucks from Iran. Turkmenistan requested implementation of certain health protocols following coronavirus spread, which affected the trade.



Iran's Golestan Province is one of the provinces neighboring with Turkmenistan, and the Islamic Republic has been paying great attention to new methods in trade with this country, as head of Iran and Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce Majid Mohammadnejad recently told Trend.



"Following an online meeting between private and public sectors of Iran and Turkmenistan in March, we witnessed growth in export via railway in first five months of current Iranian year (started March 21,2021), compared to the last Iranian year (started March 20,2020)," he had said.



Meanwhile, recent reports from Turkmenistan claim that Kazakhstan intends to increase the export of a number of goods to Iran through Turkmenistan. The total amount of exported goods may reach $162.3 million.



"The Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran (KTI) railway should contribute to the growth of exports of Kazakhstani goods in the metallurgical, food, machine-building, pharmaceutical and chemical industries," the recent analyses have shown.