Turkish official: Zangazur corridor to create new regional opportunities

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Trabzon Port General Manager Muzaffer Ermish has said that the Zangazur corridor will create new opportunities for the region, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

“This corridor will create new economic and commercial opportunities for Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the countries in the region, Turkey, Russia, Iran, and the Central Asian Turkic republics. The value that the corridor will reveal has great potential,” Ermish said in an interview with Yeni Shafak.

The logistical importance of the corridor between the East and the West, which became crucial with Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh, is also appealing for the regional countries.

The global problem of logistics and the doubling of freight prices increased the value of the corridor that connects Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan not only regained its occupied territories with the Second Karabakh War but also paved the way for the shortest commercial transportation route between Europe and Asia,” Ermish said.

He added that important projects have been developed by Turkey and Azerbaijan for the implementation of the Zangazur (Nakhchivan) corridor.

Ermish underlined that the Zangazur corridor (also known as the Nakhchivan corridor) will be a part of the North-South and East-West transport corridors passing through the South Caucasus.

“The corridor will add a new artery to the central corridor, which is the shortest corridor between Europe and Asia, passing through the Turkic Council member countries. It will create economic opportunities for the countries of the region as a regional transportation line,” he emphasized.

As a new line, the Zangazur corridor provides a direct connection between Turkey and the brotherly Turkic states, which determines its another strategic value, Ermish stressed.

He noted that due to the new competitive environment created by the corridor, other traditional routes will bring significant improvements in transportation costs and administrative regulations.

The new line will also have positive effects by increasing the bilateral economic and commercial relations among the countries of the region. The Trabzon Port will play an important role in the commercial mobility between Europe and Asia, and this development will bring an important economic value and job opportunities to the commercial city of Trabzon, Ermish added.

“This corridor will connect the Trabzon Port and the port of Baku, which is a candidate to become the Dubai of the region. As Trabzon Port Management Inc. we have started working on the subject,” he concluded.