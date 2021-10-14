Turkey sends 100 tons of grain to Afghanistan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has sent 100 tons of seeds as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The foundation launched a campaign with the slogan "Don't Leave It Alone" to support the Afghans dealing with the humanitarian crisis alone as a result of the 42-year conflict.

The IHH delivered four different sorts of seeds (REIS, BAYRAKTAR 2000, ES26 ve SONMEZ 2021), which were produced by the Turkish Agriculture Ministry in three different provinces. The wheat production will be realized by distributing genetically unmodified seeds to Afghan farmers.

It is aimed to obtain between 1,000 and 2,000 tons of crop from the seeds due to arrive in Afghanistan within 10 days.

For five years without losing their productivity, seeds can yield 515 kg when 25 kg is planted per decare.

It was noted that seeds will be a new source of life and livelihood for Afghanistan, where 18 million people are trying to live on the poverty line. In this way, people facing hunger in the region will be prevented from emigrating from their homes.

Furthermore, the IHH also delivered food supplies to 15,000 Afghans in the cities of Kabul, Ghazni, Meydan Shar, Saidabad, Tahar, Kunduz, Baglan and Kandahar. Refugee camps and hospitals, as well as orphan families and disabled citizens living in the most remote villages, benefited from the aid amounted to 60 tons.