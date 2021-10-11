East Azerbaijan province to complete semi-finished civil construction projects - governor

By Trend

Iran's East Azerbaijan Province is going to finish semi-finished civil projects by the end of the current Iranian year (ends on March 21, 2022), East Azerbaijan Governor told Trend in an interview.

Mohammad Reza Pour Mohammadi has indicated that one of these projects is the Miyaneh-Bostanabad-Tabriz railway, which is in the final stage that will be inaugurated in near future. He noted that around $285 million has been invested in the railway project.

Tabriz wastewater treatment plan is another project that has some small defects that would be complete in the coming months. Establishing this treatment plan would supply 150 million cubic meters of water for Urmia Lake.

"The Urmia water treatment plan and water transfer pipeline from Zab river to Urmia Lake is also being finalized. It was promised to be finalized in late September and 1 million cubic meters of water will flow to the lake. These projects had 90 percent physical progress," he said explaining other projects.

The official noted that the launch of power plants in the province goes back to two years ago and there have been agreements with the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare for Tabriz power plant rehabilitation. Part of this power plant belongs to the Social Security Investment Company (SHASTA).

The second phase of the Heris Combined Cycle Power Plant is being finalized. The province has inaugurated a 50-megawatt wind power plant Aqkend in Meyaneh County.

The governor has indicated the implementation of energy projects has been positive.

Referring to the latest situation of Khoda Afarin Dam the official noted that the dam is in the final stages and close to launch.

"Ghiz Ghalasi Dam has been finalized in recent months and estimations show the remaining stages in Khooda Afarin Dam are mostly related to hydro-mechanical and equipment that require financial resources that depend on credit and soon the dam will be inaugurated," he explained.

Khooda Afarin Dam is an earth-fill embankment dam on the Aras River straddling the international border between Iran and Azerbaijan.