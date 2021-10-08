TODAY.AZ / World news

Russia understands need to ensure geopolitical stability in S. Caucasus - MFA

08 October 2021 [11:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russia understands the importance of the task of ensuring geopolitical stability and security in the South Caucasus region, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Our country is pursuing an appropriate comprehensive policy, including by maintaining a dialogue with all regional states," she said.

Zakharova reminded that the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran discussed on Oct. 6 the initiative to create a “3+3” format - three countries of the South Caucasus and three large neighbors - Russia, Iran, and Turkey: "Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov showed a positive attitude to this initiative."

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/210782.html

Print version

Views: 18

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also