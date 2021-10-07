Turkey develops national anti-Covid vaccine

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey is developing a national anti-Covid vaccine - TURKOVAC, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on October 7.

The rector of Erciyes University (one of the centers where the vaccine is being developed), Prof Mustafa Calis, said that they are waiting for the final - third phase of the vaccine’s study to be completed and to be put in use, the report added.

“We are very proud. Since March 2020, both our Pharmaceutical Application Research Center and our Iyi Clinic Practice Research Center, where the phase-2 studies have been carried out, have made a great effort. The phase-3 work is currently ongoing. The phase-3 studies are carried out in five centers. One of them is Erciyes University. Hopefully, these centers will multiply rapidly and we hope that the phase-3 work will be finished as soon as possible,” Calis said.

Commenting on the health minister’s positive statement on the vaccine development, he noted that their work was highly appreciated and awarded by the Higher Education Council.

“We received our award from the hand of our president. We are happy if we could do a service to our nation, society, and humanity. We are looking ahead," Calis added.

He expressed the hope that the university's phase-3 study results will serve the Turkish nation and all humanity.

Speaking about the ongoing phase-3 at Erciyes University, Calis said the work in all centers is coordinated by the Health Ministry.

He also called on his compatriots to volunteer for getting vaccinated with the new TURKOVAC vaccine to contribute to relevant studies.