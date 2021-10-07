Over half of active COVID-19 cases in Turkey under 30: health minister

By Trend

More than 50 percent of Turkey's active COVID-19 cases are people under the age of 30, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The reason why our young people are infected more is the priority in our vaccination program for those aged 18 and over," he said in a written statement.

Although the young people were found in a higher rate among active cases, this situation was not reflected in hospitalization and intensive care admissions, he noted. "However, our young people play a role in transmitting the disease to families and adults," Koca said, adding that most of the deaths due to the infection is people aged 70 and over.

Turkey on Wednesday reported 30,438 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,327,317, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 236 to 65,373, while 31,413 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 358,064 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.