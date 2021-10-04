Erdogan to join several summits by late 2021

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend a number of important summits by the end of 2021, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on October 4.

Along with the world leaders, Erdogan will attend the G20 summit, which will take place in Rome, Italy on 30-31 October 2021.

The leaders will discuss some critical issues such as economy, environment, health, refugee crisis among others.

In addition to global topics, bilateral meetings between leaders will also be held. In this context, Erdogan's meetings with US President Joe Biden and other country leaders are of great importance, the report added.

Erdogan's next stop will be the World Climate Summit to be held in Glasgow, Scotland's largest city. At the summit to be held between 1-12 November, the participants will discuss the climate crisis.

On the other hand, the negotiations on the Paris Climate Agreement proposal submitted to the Turkish Parliament will start tomorrow at the Foreign Affairs Committee. It is stated that the proposal is among the priority issues of the assembly and will be enacted by the date of the summit. In this case, Turkey will be among the countries that have ratified the agreement. Thus, Erdogan will demonstrate Turkey's determination to combat climate change to the whole world at the summit.

Furthermore, Erdogan will also take part in the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, which is the continuation of Turkey's African initiative. A large number of leaders, including ministers, high-level officials, and representatives of regional and international organizations from African countries will attend the summit to be held in Istanbul on 17-18 December.

Erdogan announced that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, whom he met in Sochi last week, accepted Turkey’s invitation for organizing a High-Level Strategic Council Meeting before the end of this year. It is expected that cooperation issues in every field will be discussed at the meeting again.

President Erdogan's domestic policy agenda is also busy this week. Erdogan will convene the Central Decision and Administrative Board on October 5 and the Central Executive Board on the following day. The Turkish president will hear the staff's report about the work done in the field during the summer and will receive requests from citizens and suggestions for solutions.

With the start of the new legislative year, party group meetings in the assembly will continue from where they left off. Erdogan will give messages on the agenda in the AK Party Group 84 days later.



