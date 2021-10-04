Turkey gets over 9pct of its energy from wind power plants

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey has received 9.22 percent of its total electricity production from the wind power plants in the first half of 2021, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

According to the Turkish Wind Energy Statistics Report for January-June, which was published by the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TWEA), the country's wind power plants played an important role in meeting electricity demand when the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions continued.

During this period, the wind power plants produced over 13.7 million megawatt-hours of electricity, the report added.

Twenty-four wind power plants with a total capacity of 926 megawatts are under construction.

The country’s installed wind power increased by 1,280 megawatts in the first half of 2021, reaching a total of 10,585 megawatts, the report concluded.

The Turkish Wind Energy Association (TWEA), which was established by the Council of Ministers on 10 February 1992, is a technical non-profit association that follows scientific and technical researches related to wind energy.

The association collects technological information related to wind energy and performs widespread activities such as seminars, conferences, and making publications for the utilization of such information.

TWEA cooperates with Turkey’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MENR), the Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (TEIAS) and the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) to promote the use of wind energy in the country.

As a member of Wind Europe and the Global Wind Energy Council, TWEA is one of the most powerful non-governmental organizations in Turkey.