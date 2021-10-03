Russia’s oil output up 7.5% to 43.9 mln tonnes in September

By Trend

Oil and gas condensate output in Russia at the end of September 2021 increased by 7.5% year-on-year to 43.859 mln tonnes, according to statistics released by the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex (CDU TEK), Trend reports citing TASS.

At the same time, since the beginning of the year, oil output has grown by 0.1% to 387.3 mln tonnes.

Under IFRS, Rosneft increased oil production in September by 8.1% to 16.5 mln tonnes, and since the beginning of the year the figure has remained at the same level - 143.9 mln tonnes. Lukoil's production in September increased by 9.9% to 6.38 mln tonnes, and since the beginning of the year has increased by 0.2% to 55.9 mln tonnes. Surgutneftegas in September increased output by 8.3% to 4.64 mln tonnes, since the beginning of the year - decreased by 2.1% to 40.76 mln tonnes. Gazprom Neft produced 4.63 mln tonnes in September, a growth of 3.4% more than in 2020, and since the beginning of the year, the company's production amounted to 42 mln tonnes, which is 2.2% less on an annual basis.

Tatneft output in September increased by 12.2% to 2.36 mln tonnes, and since the beginning of the year - by 5.3% to 20.6 mln tonnes. Novatek produced 0.95 mln tonnes of oil (-6.4%), since the beginning of the year production increased by 2.5% to 8.927 mln tonnes. The production sharing agreement operators in September reduced oil and condensate production by 7.3% to 1.1 mln tonnes, and since the beginning of the year, the figure has declined by 6.7% to 9.85 mln tonnes.