Trump says he got the Pfizer vaccine

By Trend

Former United States President Donald Trump revealed that he received the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. "I got the Pfizer and I would have been happy with any of them," he told Yahoo Finance in an interview aired on Saturday, clarifying that he would receive a booster shot if he felt it was "necessary," Trend reports citing Teletrader.

He again criticized the brief suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, stating that the move "frightened people" about coronavirus shots. However, he attributed vaccine hesitancy also to President Joe Biden, whom, according to Trump, "people don't trust."

"Vice President [Kamala] Harris made some very nasty comments and I think maybe people took that seriously," Trump noted, adding that "they hurt the vaccine" and "now they're trying to get everyone to take it." The 45th US president also stressed that, during his term in office, "there was a rush" to get the shot.