Israel reports 3,585 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend

Israel's Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 3,585 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 1,287,977, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose by 17 to 7,778, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 607 to 587.

The total recoveries rose to 1,235,809 after 6,154 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 44,390.

The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Israel surpassed 6.12 million, or 65.1 percent of its total population, while over 5.6 million have taken two doses and over 3.4 million have gotten three jabs, according to the ministry.