Ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

By Trend

The ex-president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, who announced his return to his homeland, was detained, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Oct.1, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

"The third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, has been detained and transferred to a penitentiary institution," he said at a briefing, which was also attended by the Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri and the head of the State Security Service (SGB) of Georgia Grigol Liluashvili.

Garibashvili didn’t reveal any details of Saakashvili's detention.

At the same time, according to him, the security forces were informed about the route of Saakashvili's movement in the direction of Georgia from Ukraine.

“The relevant measures continued, the departments worked in a coordinated manner. The time and place was chosen so that the factors preventing the detention were minimal,” he added, thanking Gomelauri, Liluashvili and all the employees of the structures headed by them who were involved in the recent detaining operation.