Turkey will strive to be a leader in climate change fight

By Trend





Turkey will continue to contribute to efforts addressing the climate crisis and clean energy transformation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, as he highlighted that global warming and climate change have become one of the greatest challenges facing humanity, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"We are putting our signature under a great success story in energy transformation, renewable energy and energy efficiency," he said in a video message to the U.N. High-Level Dialogue on Energy.

He added that Turkey ranks fifth in Europe and 12th in the world in installed power based on renewable energy.

The president said Turkey's renewable share in installed electrical power is 53%.

Describing global warming and climate change as one of the most important challenges in human history, Erdogan said that even the most remote corners of the world are facing natural disasters, health problems, and economic and social struggles triggered by the climate crisis.

"This crisis can only be managed through global cooperation. For this, we must not leave anyone behind and must ensure fair burden-sharing. It is obvious that the energy sector will make the most important contribution in this regard," he said.

Erdogan suggested that the solution includes reducing the use of conventional energy sources, extending the use of renewable and clean energy sources and enhancing energy efficiency.