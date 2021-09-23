Erdogan, Putin to discuss security in Syria's Idlib

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will discuss security in Syria's Idlib at the upcoming meeting in Russia's Sochi, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 23.

As part of Erdogan’s one-day visit to Russia on September 29, the leaders are expected to discuss eight critical issues related to the future solution of the Idlib problem.

The presidents will review the status of the Turkish military observation points in Idlib and their locations in the course of new developments. The positions of the 12 observation points will be evaluated to ensure better security in Idlib.

Moreover, the sides will discuss the revival of the joint Turkish-Russian patrols against increasing threats in the region and the launch of surveillance systems.

The leaders will also review the steps that can be taken by the organizations and the countries that support these organizations in the region. A new plan and course of action can be achieved to remove these organizations from Idlib. Russia supports the attacks of the Assad regime targeting the civilian population through the presence of terrorist groups in Idlib.

Another important topic during the discussions will be the measures to be taken against the PKK/PYD terrorist groups in northern Syria. Still, the Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring operation areas, Manbij, Tel Rifaat, Tel Temur and Ayn Issa cities are threatened by the terrorist elements. Turkey wants the terrorist elements in these four regions to be removed.

Furthermore, the presidents will touch Assad attacks against civilians. Currently, the Assad regime continues its attacks against civilians in the region, together with the Iranian militia, and the ceasefire is not followed. The importance of complying with the ceasefire in Idlib will be emphasized.

The leaders will also discuss the security, stability and migration issues and efforts to return the Syrians to their lands.

The sides are expected to express their positions on issues such as the territorial integrity of Syria, the return of the Syrians who have immigrated due to the war, and the holding of fair elections in a safe environment under the UN control.

At the Sochi summit, the parties are expected to stress their commitment to the previous Sochi and Astana agreements and discuss the measures to remove the problems in the implementation of the agreements.