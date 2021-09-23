Int’l demand for Turkish defence products grows

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The general manager of Turkey's ROKETSAN company, Murat Ikinci, has said that there is a major demand for the national defence industry products in domestic and the international market, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Ikinci made the remarks at the Teknofest technology event, where the participants, showing great interest in ROKETSAN’s products, were informed about the rockets and missiles produced by the company.

"The demand is very high both in the domestic market and in exports. We are trying to keep up with the demands. The success of the products in the field increases the interest from countries. Turkey's share in the defence industry market is growing,” he stressed.

Speaking about the export of defence industry products, Ikinci noted that most of their projects are in the research and development phase and this sphere will have a significant share in Turkey’s export once the projects are completed.

Commenting on competition in the international market, Ikinci underlined that Turkey’s market share is increasing due to good technical and prices terms of its products.

“We also think that the share will increase rapidly. Because the defence industry is young and we have a defence industry understanding based on higher technology. At the same time, there is a serious expansion of our human resources that are trained and will contribute to this production,” Ikinci added.

He noted the advantages of the company's products. Ikinci stressed that not only the western world but also countries from the Far East, Asia Pacific and Africa are willing to buy Turkey's defence industry products. There is a serious demand for ROKETSAN from all over the world, he added.

The general manager unveiled details about MAM-T, the latest member of ROKETSAN's mini smart ammunition product family. He said that mass production has started for Akinci T?HA and together with the UAVs, MAM-Ts will provide a serious advantage to the Turkish army.

“MAM-Ts weighing approximately 100 kg will be dropped from Akinci and Aksungur. We finished the first tests with Akinci and it was completed successfully. Now we have started mass production. Akinci also made its first deliveries,” he underlined.

Mentioning the Sungur rockets developed by the company, Ikinci noted that a missile, which can be fired by even one person, has an 8-km range with 4,500 meters altitude.

An upgraded version of Sungur, Hisar A+ has been developed together with ASELSAN and delivered to the Turkish armed forces, he said.

“The testing phase of Hisar O+, the longer range of Hisar A+, continues. The next in this series will be the S?PER system. We will make the first deliveries in 2023. We will have a long-range air defense system,” Ikinci concluded.