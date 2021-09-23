Turkey to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 21 percent by 2030, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 23.

Addressing the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Erdogan announced that in October 2021, the Turkish parliament will discuss the Paris Climate Agreement, which has been signed by 195 countries.

Based on the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement aims to strengthen the global socio-economic resilience against the climate change threat.

The Paris Agreement, often referred to as the Paris Climate Accords, is an international treaty on climate change, adopted in 2015, near Paris, France. It covers climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance policies.

The agreement envisages keeping the global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius. In this context, it is foreseen that the use of fossil fuels such as oil and coal will be reduced and ultimately replaced with renewable energy sources.

The agreement also includes non-binding voluntary targets determined by the parties within the framework of their national conditions. Within this framework, a distinction was made between the types of mitigation actions for developed and developing countries.

Thus, the agreement identifies gas emissions reduction “targets” and “efforts” respectively for developed and developing countries, although there are no sanctions defined in case of non-compliance with the provisions of the Paris Agreement.

Unlike, the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, the distinction between developed and developing countries is not clear, even though the latter also has to submit plans for emission reductions.

The Agreement was lauded by world leaders but criticized as insufficiently binding by some environmentalists and analysts. There is a debate about the effectiveness of the Agreement, while current pledges under the Paris Agreement are insufficient for reaching the set temperature goals.