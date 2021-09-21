Businessmen upbeat about Erdogan’s economic policy

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish businessmen have hailed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies to create the Export Promotion Fund, new fairgrounds and increase the Eximbank’s capital, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 20.

Commenting on Erdogan’s decisions, the head of the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters' Association (IDDMIB), Tahsin Oztiryaki, said that the decision will have a positive impact on the company’s exports.

He stressed that the company’s export grew by 50 percent during the pandemic and total export is expected to total $11.5 billion by late 2021.

Moreover, the diversification and growth of exhibition centers will attract customers from all around the world, he added.

The head of the Steel Exporters' Association (CIB), Adnan Aslan, thanked President Erdogan for the decisions taken on behalf of exports, saying that the association will continue contributing to Turkey’s economy due to the decisions, which will positively affect the company.

Stressing the importance of the new fair centers in Turkey, he expressed his support for the decisions to be taken in this direction.

The head of the Mining Sector of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (T?M) Industry Council, Rustem Cetinkaya, underlined that increasing the capital of the Eximbank and the Export Promotion Fund will provide relief in financing.

In his words, the new decisions will boost the exports and reach the $300-billion export goal soon.

“The decision of the exhibition center is also very important. We have said that there is always a need for a more tidy and integrated fairground. An exhibition center that will be planned from scratch and will meet all kinds of needs was already among the demands of many exporters,” he added.

The head of the Household and Kitchenware Manufacturers and Exporters' Association (EVSID), Talha Ozger, described increasing support for exports as very positive.

He noted that the Export Promotion Fund and the increase in the capital of Eximbank, and the establishment of a new fair center in Istanbul are very important decisions in terms of supporting the exporters financially and attracting new customers to Turkey.

“The strategy of distant countries is very important for our access to the American, Canadian, Latin American and Asian markets, especially in a conjuncture where an alternative to China is sought. These steps will support the point-and-shoot needs of exporting companies,” Ozger stressed.

The chairman of the Kibar Holding Board, Ali Kibar, said that as an export group, they focus on improving the scope of their contribution to the country's economy every year. Underlining that exports are a driving force for the Turkish economy, Kibar said the holding exports 60 percent of its production and in some sectors, this rate can reach 90 percent.

The deputy general manager of Toyota Automotive Industry Turkey Senior Company, Necdet Shenturk, stated that he is pleased to be ranked second among the export champions among Turkey's top 1,000 exporters.

“We manufacture Toyota C-HR and Corolla in our factory in Sakarya with the highest quality standards and export 90 percent of our production to 150 different countries of the world. I sincerely believe that our success and contribution to the Turkish economy will continue,” he added.