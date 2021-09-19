Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 20,174

By Trend

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 20,174 over the day to 7,274,928, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In relative terms, the growth in the number of cases was 0.28%.

The number of so-called active cases - patients undergoing treatment - increased to 578,028, the headquarters said.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 793 over the day against 799 the day before to 198,218, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said on Sunday.

Conditional mortality (the final can be determined only after the pandemic ends) remained at 2.72%, the headquarters said.

The number of Russians who have recovered from coronavirus increased by 13,418 over the day to 6,498,682, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said on Sunday.