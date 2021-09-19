TODAY.AZ / World news

SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew splashes down off Florida

19 September 2021 [14:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth orbit, Trend reports citing Reuters.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience, parachuted into calm seas around 7 p.m. EDT, shortly before sunset, following an automated re-entry descent, SpaceX showed during a live webcast on its YouTube channel.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/210101.html

Print version

Views: 25

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also